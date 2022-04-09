CSK vs SRH Preview: Jadeja, Williamson eager to snap losing streak as Chennai, Hyderabad battle for first win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will do everything they can to avoid the ignominy of a fourth consecutive defeat when they travel to the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai for the afternoon game on Saturday, April 9. Their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are another team yet to taste victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Both CSK and SRH find themselves in eight and last spot respectively on the IPL Points Table , separated only by Net Run Rate.

Chennai saw their title defence get off to a bitter start as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) overturned the defending champions in a repeat of last season’s final. CSK then suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of an IPL season for the first time when they were comfortably beaten by newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second outing.

CSK then extended their winless start to the 2022 IPL season with their heaviest defeat yet, losing by 54 runs to Punjab Kings (PBKS) . After Liam Livingstone smashed a 32-ball 60 to power PBKS to 180/8, the Super Kings could manage only 126 in reply, mainly thanks to Shivam Dube’s 57 off 30 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored just 2 runs from 3 games so far and Deepak Chahar is being sorely missed as pacer Mukesh Choudhary went for 1/52 from his 4 overs against PBKS. Moeen Ali is yet to find his feet this season and captain Ravindra Jadeja doesn’t really look comfortable in the shoes of MS Dhoni.

The bright spots for Chennai are that Dwaine Pretorius and DJ Bravo have been effective with the ball while Dhoni and Shivam Dube are showing good form with the bat. However, the others will have to pull up their socks quickly before CSK lose too much ground this season.

SRH meanwhile looked poor in their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR), culminating in a 61-run defeat. They showed faint signs of improvement in their next outing but it wasn’t enough again as they lost by 12 runs to IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

To be fair, SRH looked in control of the run-chase against LSG but were undone due to some inspired bowling from Avesh Khan (4/20). Meanwhile, Williamson will be encouraged by the form of T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are looking in good rhythm but Umran Malik and Romario Shepherd have been expensive and will need to lift their game.

CSK vs SRH Team News:

CSK Team News: Deepak Chahar continues to remain absent for Chennai as he recovers from a quadriceps injury picked up on international duty with India.

SRH Team News: Australian seamer Sean Abbott is expected to remain unavailable for this game but should be back with his franchise from the next match onwards.

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report: Batting didn’t look easy at DY Patil, Stadium in the last game as Delhi managed just 149/3 which Lucknow just about chased down with 2 balls remaining. The pitch offers good bounce but batters need to read the pace off the surface carefully. However, as Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34 balls) and Quinton de Kock (80 off 52 balls) showed, once you settle in the runs start flowing.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 9 with the Toss scheduled for 3:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

CSK vs SRH Top Fantasy Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Robin Uthappa has 91 runs from 3 games and takes on the bowling in the powerplay. He can be backed to give CSK a quick start. Shivam Dube has also looked good with the bat and has already amassed 109 runs from 3 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Washington Sundar has 58 runs and 2 wickets from his 2 games so far and has looked in good form for SRH. Moeen Ali is yet to make his mark in the tournament but he is a player capable of putting in a game-changing performance with both bat and ball.

Top Bowling Picks: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been at his economical best this season and if he can add a few more wickets to his game that would make him a great addition to fantasy teams. DJ Bravo and T Natarajan are also reliable picks with 5 and 4 wickets respectively this season.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings (Probable XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan and Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Probable XI): Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

CSK vs SRH Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.