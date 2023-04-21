CSK vs SRH Live Score: Hyderabad open with Abhishek Sharma instead of Mayank Agarwal, 6/0 after 1 over

1 Min(s) Read
By Tarkesh Jha  |  Apr 21, 2023 7:34 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk as they seek a second consecutive victory to get on a positive momentum this season.

Live Updates

1.4: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, punched towards covers, dot, 0 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:38 PM

1.3: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, in the ari towards deep square leg and a quick couple of runs, 2 runs

Apr 21, 2023 7:37 PM

1.2: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, played towards square leg, dot, 0 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:36 PM

1.1: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, dot delivery, but Brook could have been run out here, 0 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:35 PM

1.1: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, wide down the leg

Apr 21, 2023 7:35 PM

0.6: Akash Singh to Harry Brook, driven down the ground for a boundary, 4 runs. SRH 6/0 after 1 over.

Apr 21, 2023 7:34 PM

0.5: Akash Singh to Harry Brook, inswinging and a dot, 0 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:33 PM

0.4: Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, on the stumps and a single, 1 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:32 PM

0.3: Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, dot delivery, 0 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:32 PM

0.2: Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, dot delivery, 0 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:31 PM

0.1: Akash Singh to Harry Brook, single off the first ball, 1 run

Apr 21, 2023 7:31 PM

Chennai Super Kings are walking in with the same playing XI and it is likely that the duo of Akash Singh and Thushar Deshpande will open the bowling for them. Sunrisers Hyderabad will open the batting with Abhishek Sharma and Harry Brook.

 
Apr 21, 2023 7:30 PM

Apr 21, 2023 7:25 PM

CSK vs SRH Live Score: Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Harry Brook, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Abhishek Sharma, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 Umran Malik. The subs are: Samad, Sanvir, Phillips, Dagar and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Matheesha Pathirana, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Akash Singh. The subs are: Rayudu, Pretorius, Senapati, Sheikh Rashid and Hangargekar

Apr 21, 2023 7:19 PM

CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to field

Apr 21, 2023 7:18 PM