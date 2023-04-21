CSK vs SRH Live Score: Hyderabad open with Abhishek Sharma instead of Mayank Agarwal, 6/0 after 1 over

1.4: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, punched towards covers, dot, 0 run
1.3: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, in the ari towards deep square leg and a quick couple of runs, 2 runs
1.2: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, played towards square leg, dot, 0 run
1.1: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, dot delivery, but Brook could have been run out here, 0 run
1.1: Tushar Deshpande to Abhishek Sharma, wide down the leg
0.6: Akash Singh to Harry Brook, driven down the ground for a boundary, 4 runs. SRH 6/0 after 1 over.
0.5: Akash Singh to Harry Brook, inswinging and a dot, 0 run
0.4: Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, on the stumps and a single, 1 run
0.3: Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, dot delivery, 0 run
0.2: Akash Singh to Abhishek Sharma, dot delivery, 0 run
0.1: Akash Singh to Harry Brook, single off the first ball, 1 run
Chennai Super Kings are walking in with the same playing XI and it is likely that the duo of Akash Singh and Thushar Deshpande will open the bowling for them. Sunrisers Hyderabad will open the batting with the under-firing Mayank Agarwal and Englishman Harry Brook.
CSK vs SRH Live Score: Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Harry Brook, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Abhishek Sharma, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 Umran Malik. The subs are: Samad, Sanvir, Phillips, Dagar and T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni, 8 Matheesha Pathirana, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Akash Singh. The subs are: Rayudu, Pretorius, Senapati, Sheikh Rashid and Hangargekar
CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to field