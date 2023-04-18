Kohli admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and the match referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct in the team’s clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Kohli admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and the match referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the official statement from the IPL read.

The league, however, did not elaborate on the specific instance when Kohli committed the Level 1 offence. It is possible that he was brought under the scanner for his animated celebration after CSK batsman Shivam Dube’s dismissal in the 17th over of the match.

Dube was going hammer and tongs and was threatening to take the game away from RCB with his incredible six-hitting skills, particularly toward the second half of the innings. He hammered five sixes to go with two boundaries as he struck 57 runs in 27 deliveries before being caught by Mohammed Siraj at deep off a delivery by left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell.

CSK’s score stood at 178 at that point time and they looked set to potentially breach the 230-run mark if Dube would have stayed till the end. Siraj kept him calm and stood his ground to take a pretty challenging catch near the ropes and Kohli embarked on a jubilant celebration, even giving the outgoing batsman a mouthful.

The former India skipper did not have a great day with the bat as he was dismissed bowled by CSK pacer Akash Singh in the opening ball of the match. CSK won the tightly contested run fest by eight runs.