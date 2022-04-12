IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live: Chennai on the charge!

Hasaranga starts with a superb googly that beats Dube but bounces just over the stumps. Dube then pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket and Maxwell puts in a brave stop but his legs touch the ropes resulting in FOUR. ALMOST! Dube slogs towards deep square leg and Siraj dives forward and gets one hand underneath it but the ball doesn’t stick as they get 2 runs. The next ball evades the swinging bat of Dube and then escapes past Karthik for FOUR byes. Hasaranga fires the next ball wide and has to reload. Both batters grab singles off the last two balls. 13 runs come off the over.

Chennai Super Kings 118/2 after 14 overs.