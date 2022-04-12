IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12.
FIFTY up for Dube! 50* (30)
FOUR! Full outside off and Dube slices it over point to bring up his FIFTY!
SIX! Akash Deep sends the next ball short down leg and Uthappa just helps it over fine leg.
FIFTY up for Uthappa! 50* (33)
FOUR! Too full from Akash Deep and Uthappa flicks it superbly past long-on to bring up his FIFTY!
Akash Deep [2.0-0-19-0] is back into the attack.
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live: Chennai on the charge!
Hasaranga starts with a superb googly that beats Dube but bounces just over the stumps. Dube then pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket and Maxwell puts in a brave stop but his legs touch the ropes resulting in FOUR. ALMOST! Dube slogs towards deep square leg and Siraj dives forward and gets one hand underneath it but the ball doesn’t stick as they get 2 runs. The next ball evades the swinging bat of Dube and then escapes past Karthik for FOUR byes. Hasaranga fires the next ball wide and has to reload. Both batters grab singles off the last two balls. 13 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 118/2 after 14 overs.
FOUR byes! Dube misses with a wild slog but the ball slips past even the keeper to escape for four.
FOUR! Dube pulls the ball through midwicket and Maxwell covers a lot of ground to pull it back in but his legs just touch the boundary ropes.
Wanindu Hasaranga [1.0-0-13-0] is back into the attack.
IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live: Uthappa pummels Maxwell!
Dube lifts the 1st ball over mid-on for a single. Uthappa then takes over and smacks Maxwell for back-to-back SIXES on the next two balls. He tries to find the gaps on the next two deliveries but only finds fielders. Uthappa then decides to go back to the aerial route as he sends the last ball flying over deep midwicket for a third SIX in the over. 19 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 105/2 after 13 overs.
SIX! Maxwell tosses it up to Uthappa and the batter sends it flying over deep midwicket again for the third maximum of the over.
SIX! Back-to-back maximums now as Uthappa sends the next ball flying into the stands over midwicket again.
SIX! Short delivery from Maxwell and Uthappa rocks back to pull it high over deep midwicket for a maximum.
Glenn Maxwell [2.0-0-10-0] is back into the attack.
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dube on fire!
Dube clips the 1st ball from Shahbaz to square leg for a single. Uthappa slices the 2nd ball past point and they run hard for 2 runs. He then punches the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Dube cuts the 4th ball past point and this time Prabhudessai puts in an excellent dive near the ropes to keep them down to 2 runs. Dube then takes the aerial route as he sends the 5th ball flying over deep midwicket for SIX. He then pushes the last ball to cover for a single. 13 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 86/2 after 12 overs.
SIX! Dube gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps to send the ball flying over cow corner for a maximum.
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dube gets going!
Show of intent straight away as Dube has a big swing at the 1st delivery but misses as Hasaranga slips in a googly. He then connects superbly on the next ball to send it flying down the ground for SIX. Both batters grab singles off the next two balls. Dube opens his stance and pulls the 5th ball through midwicket for FOUR and ends the over with a sensible single to retain strike. 13 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 73/2 after 11 overs.
FOUR! Now Dube clears his front foot and pulls the ball through the gap at midwicket.
SIX! Dube connects beautifully as he sends the ball flying high and straight down the ground for a maximum.
Wanindu Hasaranga, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack.
CSK vs RCB Live: Shahbaz starts with a tidy over!
Dube looks to flick on the 1st delivery but only gets an inside edge which rolls to short fine leg. He manages to clip the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Shahbaz meanwhile does well as he restricts the batters to just singles off the next 4 balls. Just 5 runs come off the over. Chennai not showing any intent to take on the bowling so far.
Chennai Super Kings 60/2 after 10 overs.
Shahbaz Ahmed, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack.
CSK vs RCB Live: Dube goes big!
Maxwell starts well with just 1 run from the first 3 balls. He then tosses it up to Dube and pays the price as the CSK batter launches it high over long-on for SIX. Dube blocks out the next ball and finishes the over with a single. Just 8 runs come off it.
Chennai Super Kings 55/2 after 9 overs.
SIX! Maxwell tosses it up to Dube who uses his long arms to send the ball flying over long-on.
Chennai vs Bangalore Live: Akash Deep leaks runs!
Dube cuts the 1st ball past point for a single. Akash Deep sends down a poor short ball which Uthappa dabs to third man for FOUR. Uthappa then nudges the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Akash Deep errs in line again on the 4th ball as Dube just glances the shorter delivery to fine leg for FOUR. Akash Deep ends with 2 dots to Dube. 10 runs come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 47/2 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Short down leg this time and Dube just helps it along to the fine leg fence.
FOUR! Short outside off from Akash Deep and Uthappa rides the bounce to guide it past third man.
Chennai vs Bangalore Live: Debutant Prabhudessai makes an impact!
Maxwell starts well as just 1 run comes off the first 3 balls. RUN OUT! Moeen then cuts the 4th ball fiercely and sets off for a single. Prabhudessai puts in an excellent diving stop and recovers superbly to send down a rocket throw. Moeen meanwhile is sent back by Uthappa but is well short of safety when Karthik shatters the stumps. Dube meanwhile walks out and gets off the mark with a single on the last ball. 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Chennai Super Kings 37/2 after 7 overs.
Shivam Dube, left handed bat, comes to the crease.