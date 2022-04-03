CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Report: Liam Livingstone stuns Chennai as champions succumb to third consecutive defeat

Liam Livingstone put in a superb all-round performance as defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) worst-ever start to an Indian Premier League (IPL) season continued with their third consecutive defeat in 2022, this time a 54-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 3.

Livingstone smashed 60 off just 32 balls to help PBKS overcome a shaky start and post a dominant total of 180/8 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The all-rounder then posted figures of 3-0-25-2 before taking the final catch of the game to cap off a Player of the Match performance.

The defeat extends the worst start to an IPL season for CSK as the defending champions are yet to taste victory after three games while sending PBKS up to fourth spot on the points table with two wins from three games.

CSK’s run-chase got off to a horror start as last season’s orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad’s woeful form continued. Gaikwad (1) edged a Kagiso Rabada delivery to first slip to walk back in the 2nd over.

Vaibhav Arora, who sparked a bidding war between his previous franchise KKR and PBKS in the auction before being picked up for Rs 2 Crore, then announced himself on the big stage in the next over.

Arora, who was getting the ball to swing both ways, sent back Robin Uthappa (13) in the 3rd over and returned to castle Moeen Ali (0) on a duck in the 5th over. The 24-year-old from Himachal Pradesh bowled four on the trot to finish with figures of 4-0-21-2 on his IPL debut.

Meanwhile, things got worse for Chennai as Arshdeep Singh sent back Ravindra Jadeja on a duck with the CSK skipper chopping a length ball back onto the stumps as his team limped to 27/4 in the powerplay.

Odean Smith entered the attack in the 8th over and struck with his 3rd delivery as Rayudu (13 off 21 balls) looked to ramp a short delivery but saw the ball bounce off his gloves with another debutant Jitesh Sharma taking a superb diving catch behind the wickets.

MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube stitched together a 62-run stand to provide some hope but their faint ambitions were ruthlessly destroyed by Livingstone in the 15th over. Dube (57 off 30 balls) sliced the 5th ball to short third man and Livingstone then took a spectacular one-handed diving catch to get rid of Bravo on a duck with his next delivery.

Rahul Chahar picked up a well-earned wicket when he got rid of Dwaine Pretorius (8) in the next over to leave CSK reeling at 107/8. Chahar then got rid of Dhoni (23 off 28 balls) and Chris Jordan (5) in the 18th over to end the game with an impressive haul of 3/25.

Earlier in the evening, Ravindra Jadeja broke into a massive smile after winning his first Toss as captain and choosing to bowl. Jadeja made one change with Chris Jordan handed a CSK debut, in place of Tushar Deshpande. PBKS meanwhile handed IPL debuts to Vaibhav Arora and Jitesh Sharma who replaced Harpreet Brar and Raj Bawa.

Mukesh Choudhary gave CSK a perfect start when he picked up his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Mayank Agarwal (4) on the 2nd delivery of the game. The advantage was soon doubled in the next over, courtesy some classic quick-thinking from MS Dhoni.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa pulled Jordan for six on the 1st ball and perished when looking to steal a single on the next delivery. Jordan latched onto the ball in a flash and missed with his throw but Dhoni came sprinting in to collect the ball and throw it underarm at the stumps while still diving forward to catch Rajapaksa (9) short.

However, Liam Livingstone finally came to the party as he helped PBKS recover from that rocky start. The Englishman smashed Choudhary for 26 runs in the 5th over and Shikhar Dhawan took 15 off DJ Bravo in the next over to help PBKS post the season’s second-highest powerplay score of 72/2.

Livingstone was handed two reprieves as Ambati Rayudu put down a sitter at short third man and MS Dhoni’s diving take touched the ground on his way down and was deemed not out by the TV Umpire. The all-rounder took full advantage of those chances as he brought up his maiden IPL fifty off just 27 balls.

Bravo finally broke the 95-run third-wicket stand as he got rid of Dhawan (33 off 24 balls) in the 10th over and CSK captain Jadeja then got rid of Livingstone (60 off 32 balls) in the next over with Rayudu making no mistake at short third man on this occasion.

28-year-old Jitesh Sharma, who was picked up for his base price of Rs 20 Lakh, looked lively on his IPL debut as he smashed sixes against Moeen Ali, Choudhary and Jadeja. The Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter scored 26 from 17 balls before falling prey to Dwayne Pretorius when attempting an ambitious reverse-scoop.

Punjab then suffered a late-innings slump as Jordan struck twice to get rid of both Shahrukh Khan (6) and Odean Smith (3) who failed to add much to the total. Rahul Chahar (12) hit a couple of boundaries before falling to Pretorius who grabbed his second of the night. Rabada meanwhile remained unbeaten on 12 as Punjab posted a dominant total of 180/8.