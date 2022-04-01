CSK vs LSG Match Report: Evin Lewis’ 23-ball 55* condemns defending champions Chennai to back-to-back defeats

Evin Lewis blasted the fastest fifty this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) completed a thrilling run chase to condemn Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to back-to-back defeats, despite the defending champions scoring 210/7 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Robin Uthappa scored a 25-ball half-century in the first innings as CSK got off to a flyer despite losing the toss but it wasn’t enough as Lucknow chased down the total in style. Chennai have now lost back-to-back games at the start of the season for the very first time in the IPL.

With 34 runs needed from the final two overs, CSK decided to throw the ball to Shivam Dube for the penultimate over and the decision backfired spectacularly with Ayush Badoni and Lewis wreaking havoc.

Badoni thumped him for 6 off the first delivery and Lewis (55 not out off 23 balls) then brought up the fastest fifty of IPL 2022, from just 23 balls, as he smashed 4, 4 and 6 off the last 3 balls with a total of 25 runs coming from the over.

With just 9 needed from the final over, debutant Mukesh Choudhary (0/39) started off with two wides before Badoni (19 not out off 9 balls) smacked another maximum and wrapped up the win soon after with 3 balls to spare.

Lucknow’s run-chase got off to a blistering start as captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock raced to 55/0 inside the powerplay. They were helped by some slack fielding too as Moeen Ali put down a sitter to give de Kock a reprieve when still on 30.

Dwane Pretorius then entered the attack and struck with the 2nd delivery on his IPL debut to get rid of Rahul (40 off 26 balls). The LSG skipper got a thick edge when looking to pull and Ambati Rayudu took a fine catch when running towards the ropes from backward point.

Tushar Deshpande then made it two in two overs as he got rid of Manish Pandey (5 off 6 balls), to reduce LSG to 106/2 in the 12th over.

Pretorius then doubled his tally, getting rid of compatriot de Kock (61 off 45 balls) in the 15th over. The wicket-keeper batter had brought up his half-century off just 34 balls but sliced a shot high for Dhoni to collect behind the stumps in the 15th over.

The three tight overs and two wickets from Pretorius seemed to take the momentum away from LSG, leaving them with 67 needed from the last 5 overs. However, LSG ran away with the game in the final two overs.

There was one highlight for CSK in the run-chase though as DJ Bravo (1/35) entered the record books in his final over when he got rid of Deepak Hooda (13 off 8 balls) to become the outright leading wicket-taker in the IPL. He has 171 wickets from 150 innings, just one more than the legendary Lasith Malinga.

Earlier in the game, Rahul won the toss and didn’t hesitate to bowl first. Lucknow made one change with Andrew Tye coming in for Mohsin Khan. Chennai had three changes with Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary and Dwane Pretorius replacing Mohsin Khan, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Uthappa walked out to open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad and the experienced campaigner got off to a blazing start with CSK racing to 26 off the first 2 overs.

However, Tye on his debut for Lucknow, entered the attack and played a role as they got the breakthrough. He hit Gaikwad (1 off 4 balls) on the pads and with the batter looking to sneak a leg-bye amidst LBW appeals, Ravi Bishnoi hit the stumps with a rocket throw to catch the CSK opener short.

Uthappa exacted revenge in Tye’s next over though, as he hit 3 fours to take 18 runs off the 5th over. Moeen Ali, who walked out at No. 3, hit the ground running as well, welcoming Krunal Pandya into the attack with 4,6 and 4 off consecutive deliveries.

Ravi Bishnoi entered the attack in the 8th over and made an instant impact as he stopped the rampant Uthappa (50 off 27 balls) who had just brought up a 25-ball half-century. Bishnoi slipped in a quicker googly to trap Uthappa LBW which was confirmed after a successful review.

Shivam Dube was promoted up the order to maximise the quick start and the all-rounder immediately got going with a flurry of boundaries against Dushmantha Chameera (0/49) in the 9th over. Avesh Khan then got into the act as he flattened the stumps of Moeen (35 off 22 balls) with his 1st delivery in the 11th over.

Dube and Rayudu however didn’t let the momentum slip as they stitched a quick-scoring 60-run partnership off just 37 balls. The stand was finally broken by Bishnoi (2/24) who castled Rayudu (27 off 20 balls) in the 17th over.

Dube (49 off 30 balls) was unlucky not to complete his half-century as he fell short by 1 run when looking to clear the ropes against Avesh (2/38) in the penultimate over. But once again CSK maintained the momentum as MS Dhoni walked out and immediately smashed 6 and 4 off the first 2 balls he faced.

Tye (2/40) got rid of Jadeja (17 off 9 balls) and Pretorius (0) off consecutive deliveries in the final over but Dhoni’s 6-ball blitz of 16 not out coming at a strike rate of 266.66 helped CSK post a dominant total of 210/7.