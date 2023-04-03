IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Highlights: Dhoni-led Chennai thrash Lucknow as CSK return to winning ways at Chepauk

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) round off a comprehensive and convincing victory on their return to Chepauk as they completely rolled over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tongiht. They first put up a terrific batting effort spearheaded by their opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Their bowling effort didn't begin in the best of manners with Lucknow scoring 80 runs in the first six overs. However, a four-wicket haul by Moeen Ali complemented by a thoroughly economical spell by Mitchell Santner brought them back into the game in style. Tushar Deshpande returned from a forgettable first over to deliver a neat spell towards the backend of the innings. MS Dhoni masterminded a crucial victory for his side and the four-time IPL champions will hope to get on a winning momentum from hereon! Thanks for tuning into CNBC-TV18 for the live coverage of this game. A big thank you to all our readers!