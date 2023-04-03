English
IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Highlights: Dhoni-led Chennai thrash Lucknow as CSK return to winning ways at Chepauk

By Tarkesh Jha   Apr 3, 2023 11:38 PM IST (Updated)
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Chennai will be hoping that a return to their home turf will bring about a turnaround of their fortunes as they seek first victory of the season against the visiting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team.

Live Updates

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) round off a comprehensive and convincing victory on their return to Chepauk as they completely rolled over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tongiht. They first put up a terrific batting effort spearheaded by their opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Their bowling effort didn't begin in the best of manners with Lucknow scoring 80 runs in the first six overs. However, a four-wicket haul by Moeen Ali complemented by a thoroughly economical spell by Mitchell Santner brought them back into the game in style. Tushar Deshpande returned from a forgettable first over to deliver a neat spell towards the backend of the innings. MS Dhoni masterminded a crucial victory for his side and the four-time IPL champions will hope to get on a winning momentum from hereon! Thanks for tuning into CNBC-TV18 for the live coverage of this game. A big thank you to all our readers! 

Apr 3, 2023 11:38 PM

19.6: Wood makes room and slices tghe ball ocer cover point for a maximum but it doesn't matter as CSK cruise to a 13-run victory in their first home game of the season!

Apr 3, 2023 11:32 PM

19.5: Wood picks up a boundary by lofting the ball over covers. Job's almost done here for the home team!

Apr 3, 2023 11:32 PM

19.4: Wood gets a taste of his own medicine! Deshpande bowls it quick and the English pace completely misses the ball as he tries a wild hack over the leg side. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:31 PM

19.3: "Dhoni says mine" and he calmly collects the ball as Badoni charges down the strike but gets no timing on it. Badoni (23 off 18) c Dhoni b Deshpande. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:30 PM

19.2: Badoni tries to make some room to get the ball over the leg side. He cannot get his bat to it and it ends in a dot ball. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:29 PM

19.1: Badoni goes high but can't get the distance. Only a double here for Badoni. 23 required off 5 now. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:29 PM

19.1: Deshpande bowls a fantastic yorker that results in another no ball. One extra too many for CSK tonight!

Apr 3, 2023 11:28 PM

19.1: Deshpande starts off the final over with a slow bouncer that is adjudged a wide ball. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:27 PM

18.6: Just nine off this over despite three wides. Badoni tries an aerial ramp shot over square leg but can only fetch a single here. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:26 PM

18.5: Badoni plays a wide ball down extra cover for a double. Hangargekar is doing pretty well for a 20-year-old at this stage! 

Apr 3, 2023 11:25 PM

18.4: Hangargekar angles the ball in and Gowtham plays a cheeky scoop over third man. Just when it looks like it will clear the boundary, Gaikwad dives straight in to save it from getting past the boundary line!

Apr 3, 2023 11:24 PM

18.4: Wide, dot, wide, dot and wide again! Hangargekar is either hitting or missing it in the penultimate over.

Apr 3, 2023 11:24 PM

18.3: This time it's inside the wide line and Gowtham can't get his bat to it. Dot ball for LSG!

Apr 3, 2023 11:23 PM

18.3: Hangargekar ends up bowling a wide as Gowtham aims to close the gap by shuffling a bit across the off stump. 

Apr 3, 2023 11:22 PM
X