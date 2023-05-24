CSK vs GT: JioCinema break all records as concurrent viewership touch 2.5 crore during IPL qualifier match

Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final here on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings entered their 10th IPL finale after defeating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday at Chennai. During Titan's chase in the second innings, the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touched 2.5 crores.

JioCinema’s free online streaming of the IPL 2023 in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. On April 17, during CSK vs RCB match viewership recorded on JioCinema was 2.4 crores.

CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.

CSK's master tactician M S Dhoni made the best use of the home advantage to take the four-time champions to a 10th final in 14 editions. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-18-2) did the star turn for the Super Kings with a brilliant spell during which he strangled the opposition batters to avenge the defeat suffered in the tournament opener.

Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Deepal Chahar also finished with two wickets each. Chasing 173, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha (12) in the third over.

However, the defending champions will get another shot to make a second successive final in Qualifier 2 on Friday.