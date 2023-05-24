CSK vs GT: JioCinema break all records as concurrent viewership touch 2.5 crore during IPL qualifier match

Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final here on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings entered their 10th IPL finale after defeating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday at Chennai. During Titan's chase in the second innings, the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touched 2.5 crores.

JioCinema’s free online streaming of the IPL 2023 in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. On April 17, during CSK vs RCB match viewership recorded on JioCinema was 2.4 crores.