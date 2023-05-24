English
CSK vs GT: JioCinema break all records as concurrent viewership touch 2.5 crore during IPL qualifier match

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 12:33:08 AM IST (Published)

Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final here on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings entered their 10th IPL finale after defeating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday at Chennai. During Titan's chase in the second innings, the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touched 2.5 crores.

JioCinema’s free online streaming of the IPL 2023 in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. On April 17, during CSK vs RCB match viewership recorded on JioCinema was 2.4 crores.
CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.
