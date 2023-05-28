CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: What is inscribed on the Indian Premier League trophy?

The latest version of the IPL trophy was introduced into the league from 2011 when CSK won their first ever final by defeaing Royal Challengers Bangalore. For the first three seasons of the IPL a different trophy was used. The old trophy had the logo of the IPL (A batsman hitting a shot) placed ahead of the map of India.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

While GT skipper Hardik Pandya will be eyeing to lift the coveted IPL trophy for a second straight year, CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be aiming to lift the glittering trophy for a fifth time in his career. Should Pandya end up on the winning side, he will join Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, in the list of skippers who have won the IPL trophy in back-to-back seasons. But if Dhoni emerges victorious he will join Sharma as the captain to have won the IPL trophy for five times.

With the buzz around lifting the IPL trophy, here is what is inscribed on the trophy.