CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: How much prize money will the winning team be rewarded with?

As per a report, the prize pool for this season's teams amounts to Rs 46.5 crore. The recipients of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap will each receive Rs 15 lakh, while the Emerging Player of the tournament will be awarded Rs 20 lakh. The Most Valuable Player of the season will receive a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become one of the most lucrative and most followed T20 tournaments across the world. Since its establishment in 2008, the IPL has experienced a substantial increase in viewership, resulting in a higher prize pool. Initially, the winning team earned Rs 4.8 crore, while the runner-up received Rs 2.4 crore in the first two editions.

Last season, Gujarat Titans secured Rs 20 crore for their victory, whereas the Rajasthan Royals, the runners-up, were awarded Rs 13 crore.

What is the IPL winning amount this year?

Ahead of the IPL final, Shubman Gill dons the orange cap while Mohammed Shami leads the wicket-taking charts and holds the purple cap.

The IPL 2023 final will witness a face-off between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and reigning champions Gujarat Titans. The match will take place on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If Chennai Super Kings win this title, they will equal Mumbai Indianss record of five IPL titles.

In Qualifier 2, held on Friday, Shubman Gill's remarkable innings of 129 runs propelled the Gujarat Titans to a resounding 62-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. Gill achieved this feat in just 60 balls, marking his third century in four IPL innings. Gujarat Titans posted a formidable total of 233-3, which they successfully defended by bowling out the Mumbai Indians, five-time winners, for 171 runs in 18.2 overs during the last playoff.

Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals won the first season. Kolkata Knight Riders have won two IPL titles, while SunRisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers (now defunct) have clinched one title each.