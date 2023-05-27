English
    CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: How much prize money will the winning team be rewarded with?

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 4:53:34 PM IST (Published)

    As per a report, the prize pool for this season's teams amounts to Rs 46.5 crore. The recipients of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap will each receive Rs 15 lakh, while the Emerging Player of the tournament will be awarded Rs 20 lakh. The Most Valuable Player of the season will receive a cash reward of Rs 12 lakh.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become one of the most lucrative and most followed T20 tournaments across the world. Since its establishment in 2008, the IPL has experienced a substantial increase in viewership, resulting in a higher prize pool. Initially, the winning team earned Rs 4.8 crore, while the runner-up received Rs 2.4 crore in the first two editions.

    Last season, Gujarat Titans secured Rs 20 crore for their victory, whereas the Rajasthan Royals, the runners-up, were awarded Rs 13 crore.
