CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: How Gujarat Titans playing XI has changed from the last year's finale against Rajasthan Royals

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will be making their second successive IPL appearance when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the title match of IPL 2023. Although GT is associated with consistency and Pandya is averse to making many changes in his team, there have been a few changes in the playing XI that took field against Rajasthan Royals' in the last year's final compared to GT's latest playing XI. Here is a comparison of the two teams and the reason for the changes.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad to book their place in this year's final. Titans thus became the first team in the league's history to qualify for two successive finals in the first two years of its existence.

In the final, in front of their home fans, GT will have to overcome challenge posed by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, if they desire to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in its first two years.

The Hardik Pandya led team was clinical in the group stages as it won 10 of the 14 league matches and was the first side to book a place in this year's Playoffs.

In the playoff the team had to to endure a minor hiccup as it lost Qualifier 1 against CSK. But the unit bounce back in style as they destroyed Mumbai Indians en route to yet another final's appearance.

The 12 men (Playing XI +1 impact substitute) that played their part in GT's win over MI in Qualifier 2 were as follows:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Joshua Little was one of the five substitutes on the bench and he replaced Gill in the second half of the match.

At the toss, Pandya announced that he had made two changes. Little replaced Dasun Shanaka and Sai Sudharsan came in for Darshan Nalkande.

GT is a team that is known for consistency when it comes to the team combination, so unless there is a last-minute injury the same 12 men should feature in final.

As GT gear up to defend their IPL title, here is a look at their playing XI that featured in the last year's against Rajasthan Royals to see how much the team combination has changed in a year.

GT playing XI for IPL 2022 final looked like this:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Seven players are common between the two playing XIs. These are Saha, Gill, Pandya, Miller, Tewatia, Rashid and Shami.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, GT released Lockie Ferguon and the New Zealand pacer was back at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Wade is still part of the GT squad, but unlike last year his services has not been needed this time around. Wade is yet to play a match this season. Like Wade, R Sai Kishore is yet to play a game this year and has been confined to the benches. Dayal, meanwhile, has made sporadic appearances for the reigning champions this year. Dayal featured in the season's opening match against CSK, but after he was clobbered for five straight sixes by Rinku Singh, he has played only two more matches.

For this season, GT roped in Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad and Ireland left-arm pacer Joshua Little. Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan have been in and out of the team depending of the requirement.

Note: The Impact Player rule was introduced in the IPL from this season.