CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: How Gujarat Titans playing XI has changed from the last year's finale against Rajasthan Royals

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will be making their second successive IPL appearance when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the title match of IPL 2023. Although GT is associated with consistency and Pandya is averse to making many changes in his team, there have been a few changes in the playing XI that took field against Rajasthan Royals' in the last year's final compared to GT's latest playing XI. Here is a comparison of the two teams and the reason for the changes.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad to book their place in this year's final. Titans thus became the first team in the league's history to qualify for two successive finals in the first two years of its existence.

In the final, in front of their home fans, GT will have to overcome challenge posed by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, if they desire to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in its first two years.

The Hardik Pandya led team was clinical in the group stages as it won 10 of the 14 league matches and was the first side to book a place in this year's Playoffs.