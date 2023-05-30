Ravindra Jadeja finishes off in style as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to win record-leveling 5th IPL title

To bowl the most important over of the match, Pandya summoned Mohit Sharma. Mohit nailed the first four deliveries of the final over as he gave away only three runs. Chennai needed 10 runs from the final two balls with Jadeja in the middle.Jadeja kept his calm while Mohit lost his nerves as the Chennai all-rounder smashed a six and a four to take his side home.

B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a terrific 96 as defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final here on Monday. Sudharsan struck eight fours and six sixes to make his runs from a mere 46 balls, forging crucial partnerships along the way and helping GT find their feet in the summit clash, after Shubman Gill perished for 39 and Wriddhiman Saha failed to go beyond his half-century.

Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 214/4. A big moment arrived in the game as early as in the second over when Tushar Deshpande had Gill flicking a delivery on the leg side, as if executing a well-planned delivery, but with no success.

Deepak Chahar, positioned at short fine leg, spilled a regulation chance but Gill also could not hurt CSK the way he did Mumbai Indians a few nights ago, here. Saha piled further pressure on the bowler, collecting 16 runs off the third over and providing the Titans momentum. Gill followed with three consecutive fours off Deshpande, but Chahar's poor luck continued when spilled a tough return catch off Saha's bat.

The two drops indeed proved costly as GT reached 62 for no loss after the powerplay. However, the brilliance of MS Dhoni ended Gill's sensational IPL with the bat, stumping the batter for a 20-ball 39 (7x4s) off Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-38-1) in the seventh over.

With 890 runs in 17 matches with three centuries and four fifties, an average of 59.33 and strike rate of 157.80, the 23-year-old Gill finished with the second best performance for any batter in IPL history. Saha brought up his second fifty of this IPL in the 13th over but his 64-run stand with B Sai Sudharsan ended in the 14th over, with Chahar getting him caught by Dhoni.

Saha hit five fours and a six to make 54 from 39 balls. The second highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans this season, Sudharsan accelerated to his third fifty in this IPL, bringing it up with consecutive fours off Matheesha Pathirana.

The young left-handed batter from Chennai recovered well from a sedate start to accelerate after the 14th-over mark, hitting three fours and a six off Deshpande and two sixes against Theekshana. In fact, Sudharsan was on 36 from 25 balls when Saha was dismissed, and on the next 21 balls he faced, the 21-year-old smacked 60 runs.

However, in the final over, Sudharsan's carnage ended as Pathirana pinned him in front of the wickets for his first breakthrough in the game. GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 12-ball 21.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the two CSK openers, had collectively faced three deliveries in the chase when a spell of rain forced the umpires and the players to take shade as the groundsmen pressed the cover into action.

Although the rain stopped after a while but it left a very damp field. Finally after prolonged efforts by the groundsmen, the game restarted at 12.10 AM on Tuesday, May 30. The CSK inning at the restart was curtailed to 15 overs and the target was revised to 171. Shortened second innings meant that a bowler could bowl a maximum of 3 overs.

Conway and Gaikwad batted at a blistering pace after the restart as the two put up a 50-run partnership in only 4 overs.

The two batters stretched their partnership to 74 when GT fought their way back into the match. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad struck twice in the 7th over as he sent back Gaikwad and Conway in space of four deliveries. While Gaikwad departed after making 26 in 16 balls, Conway was dismissed after scoring a blistering 47 off 25 deliveries. Noor finished his spell with the figures of 2/17 in 3 overs.

Noor's twin strike brought together Ajinkay Rahane and Shivam Dube in the middle. Rahane and Dube put a 39-run stand before Rahane lost his wicket to Mohit Sharma in the 11th over. In an attempt to play a big shot Rahane lofted a slowish delivery by Mohit in the air and the ball was safely pouched by Vijay Shankar at deep cover. Rahane walked back after scoring a breezy 27 in 13.

CSK's middle order batter Ambati Rayudu, who had announced that the final would be his final IPL appearance post which he would retire from cricket, entered the stage when his side needed 54 runs to win the match.

Rayudu went big against Mohit Sharma in the 13th over as he hit the bowler for two sixes and a four. But Mohit got his revenge as he caught and bowled Rayudu on the fourth delivery of the over. Rayudu played a handy cameo of 19 in 8 balls. Rayudu's departure brought Dhoni in the middle. Sight of Dhoni made CSK fans believe that their veteran captain would safely guide the team home. But that was not meant to be as Dhoni was dismissed on the first delivery much to the shock of the CSK fans.

Dube persisted along with Ravindra Jadeja and two batsmen stretched the chase all the way down to the last over with CSK needing 13 runs to win the match.

To bowl the most important over of the match, Pandya summoned Mohit Sharma. Mohit nailed the first four deliveries of the final over as he gave away only three runs. Chennai needed 10 runs from the final two balls with Jadeja in the middle.Jadeja kept his calm while Mohit lost his nerves as the Chennai all-rounder smashed a six and a four to take his side home.

Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets on DLS method to go level with their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians to lift their fifth IPL title.