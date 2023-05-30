Ravindra Jadeja finishes off in style as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to win record-leveling 5th IPL title

To bowl the most important over of the match, Pandya summoned Mohit Sharma. Mohit nailed the first four deliveries of the final over as he gave away only three runs. Chennai needed 10 runs from the final two balls with Jadeja in the middle.Jadeja kept his calm while Mohit lost his nerves as the Chennai all-rounder smashed a six and a four to take his side home.

B Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a terrific 96 as defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final here on Monday. Sudharsan struck eight fours and six sixes to make his runs from a mere 46 balls, forging crucial partnerships along the way and helping GT find their feet in the summit clash, after Shubman Gill perished for 39 and Wriddhiman Saha failed to go beyond his half-century.

Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 214/4. A big moment arrived in the game as early as in the second over when Tushar Deshpande had Gill flicking a delivery on the leg side, as if executing a well-planned delivery, but with no success.

Deepak Chahar, positioned at short fine leg, spilled a regulation chance but Gill also could not hurt CSK the way he did Mumbai Indians a few nights ago, here. Saha piled further pressure on the bowler, collecting 16 runs off the third over and providing the Titans momentum. Gill followed with three consecutive fours off Deshpande, but Chahar's poor luck continued when spilled a tough return catch off Saha's bat.