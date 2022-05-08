Follow the live score and updates from match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, May 8.
CSK vs DC Live: What happened in their latest IPL 2022 outings?
DC come into this game after an encouraging performance in their 21-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Wanner (92 not-out off 58 balls) and Rovman Powell (67 not-out off 35 balls) put on a clinic of power-hitting as they fired the Capitals to a dominant total of 207/3. Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) then picked up wickets at regular junctures and even Anrich Nortje (1/35) marked his return to the side with the prized scalp of Kane Williamson.
Chennai is fresh from suffering their seventh defeat this season as they succumbed to a 13-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maheesh Theekshana (3/27) and Moeen Ali (2/28) were back among the wickets as they restricted RCB to 173/8. However, barring Devon Conway (56 off 37 balls) and Moeen (34) the other batters failed to deliver as they were able to post just 160/8 in reply.
CSK vs DC Team News:
CSK Team News: Dwayne Bravo has missed the last two games due to injury and it’s not clear if he’ll return for this game. Meanwhile, CSK replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali in the last game and might stick with the Englishman after an encouraging performance.
DC Team News: Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel were out with illness in the last game and should return to the Playing XI if fit. Anrich Nortje was drafted back into the side in the last game and should retain his spot after a decent outing.
CSK vs DC Full Squads: Before we get into the build-up, here's a look at the full roster for both franchises ahead of tonight's fixture
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.