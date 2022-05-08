CSK vs DC Live: What happened in their latest IPL 2022 outings?

DC come into this game after an encouraging performance in their 21-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Wanner (92 not-out off 58 balls) and Rovman Powell (67 not-out off 35 balls) put on a clinic of power-hitting as they fired the Capitals to a dominant total of 207/3. Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) then picked up wickets at regular junctures and even Anrich Nortje (1/35) marked his return to the side with the prized scalp of Kane Williamson.

Chennai is fresh from suffering their seventh defeat this season as they succumbed to a 13-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maheesh Theekshana (3/27) and Moeen Ali (2/28) were back among the wickets as they restricted RCB to 173/8. However, barring Devon Conway (56 off 37 balls) and Moeen (34) the other batters failed to deliver as they were able to post just 160/8 in reply.