CSK star Nishant Sindhu named Player of the Tournament of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

All-rounder Nishant Sindhu has been named the Player of the Tournament for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The off spinner scalped 11 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 3.90. She maintained an impressive strike rate of 18.18. Sindhu delivered a match-winning situation when India was struck in a spot of bother in the semi-final.

India had posted 211 in the first innings in the last-four clash. Bangladesh had started off strongly, having slammed 70 runs in merely 12 overs. However, India applied the brakes through their spin attack, led by Sindhu. The 19-year-old took five wickets in eight overs and conceded only 20 runs in return. He particularly stood apart by cleaning up their lower order to wipe out any chances of the Bangladesh team to make it to the summit clash.

However, Sindhu was unable to contain the Pakistan ‘A’ team as they slammed 352 on the board in the first innings in the final in Colombo on Sunday. He was one of the more economical overs on a day when most of the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Sindhu gave away 48 runs in his nine overs and took the important wicket of skipper Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan ‘A’ defeated India ‘A’ in the final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Batting first, the Mohammad Haris-led side put up a mammoth total of 352 runs on the board.

Tayyab Tahir starred with an incredible knock of 108 runs off 71 deliveries as he smashed 12 boundaries and four maximums to inject flair and firepower in the innings. He found good support openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan who scored 59 runs and 65 runs respectively.

Even the Pakistani lower-order stepped up to the challenge as Mubasir Khan amassed 35 runs on a day when most of the Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Riyan Parag and Rajvardhan Hangargekar scalped a couple of dismissals each as none of the bowlers maintained an economy rate of 6 runs per over. Pacer Harshit Rana conceded 51 off six overs as India failed to exert pressure in the opening overs.