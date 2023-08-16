CSK star Matheesha Pathirana hails MS Dhoni for his fantastic fitness at 42

Also known as Baby Malinga, Pathirana has managed to pick 12 wickets in the ongoing League matches. Pathirana said, “I learned a lot from Dhoni. The first thing is humbleness and that’s why he is very successful. He is 42 and still the fittest cricketer which is really inspiring.

After giving a terrific performance in Indian Premier League 2023, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is currently playing for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League. In a recent media interaction, the 20-year-old pacer hailed his Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for showing continuous support in his form.

Speaking about things he learned from the World Cup-winning captain, Pathirana said, “I learned a lot from Dhoni. The first thing is humbleness and that’s why he is very successful. He is 42 and still the fittest cricketer which is really inspiring. When I went there, I was a kid and no one knew me and they trained and taught me several things.”

In just one season, Pathirana became CSK's prime death bowler after Dwayne Bravo. “As a youngster, if someone gives you confidence like that, it boosts your career. A player of that level showed faith in me and I believed I can do anything in that moment.” Pathirana said.

Dhoni also advised the young talent to stay away from injuries that way he can achieve a lot more for the country and in his career as well. During the IPL, Dhoni also mentioned that according to his understanding, Pathirana should not indulge in red-ball cricket and play only for limited overs so that the Lankan pacer is not overworked.

Also known as Baby Malinga, Pathirana has managed to pick 12 wickets in the ongoing League matches. “I am constantly trying to improve my action and bowling. Malinga was very happy when he met me because he saw someone more like him,” the player said.