CSK star Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL after final against GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced that he will retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the final between CSK and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu wrote on Twitter just hours prior to the summit clash.

Rayudu has won three IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and twice with the CSK. He particularly starred for Chennai in their title-winning run in 2018, which also propelled him to make a comeback to the national team back then. The 37-year-old has donned multiple roles for both MI and CSK over the years.

He has batted at several batting positions, right from opening the innings to carrying out the responsibility of a finisher. This year, Rayudu has undergone a bit of a lean run with the bat, having scored only 139 runs in 11 innings at an average and strike rate of 15.44 and 132.38 respectively. He has been roped into the XI mostly as an Impact Player, which means that he has been done of the field for a large chunk of the time when CSK fields.

He played a quick cameo of 17 runs off nine deliveries in Chennai’s win in Qualifier 1 but will be edging to contribute in a more meaningful way in the final. The ‘no U-turn’ remark from Rayudu is a reference from last year but he had similarly declared his retirement due to the team’s poor run of form but backtracked later on following some convincing from the think-tank and the CSK management.