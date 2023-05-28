English
    CSK star Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL after final against GT

    CSK star Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL after final against GT

    CSK star Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL after final against GT
    By Tarkesh Jha  May 28, 2023 6:48:10 PM IST (Updated)

    Rayudu has won three IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and twice with the CSK. He particularly starred for Chennai in their title-winning run in 2018, which also propelled him to make a comeback to the national team back then. The 37-year-old has donned multiple roles for both MI and CSK over the years.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced that he will retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the final between CSK and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

    “2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn,” Rayudu wrote on Twitter just hours prior to the summit clash.
