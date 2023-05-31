CSK perform Special Puja for IPL 2023 Trophy at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Chennai

After their victory in 2021, former BCCI president and the Managing Director of India Cements N Srinivasan along with the owners of CSK attended the special prayer at the temple.

After registering a sensational win against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final on Monday night, the Chennai Super Kings took the trophy home and performed a special Puja at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Chennai. The 2023 Tata IPL trophy was brought straight from the Chennai international airport to the TTD temple at T Nagar where it was placed at the lotus feet of Lord Venkateswara and a special puja was performed.

CSK fans gathered at the temple complex to get a glimpse of the trophy.

The chairman of the local advisory committee of the TTD's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry branch, AJ Sekhar Reddy, former chairman Sri Krishna and other members welcomed the CSK representatives into the main temple complex.

The visit to the famous TTD temple in Chennai has been a customary ritual for the CSK.

After their victory in 2021, former BCCI president and the Managing Director of India Cements N Srinivasan along with the owners of CSK attended the special prayer at the temple.

Chennai Super Kings equalled the record of the Mumbai Indians for the most IPL titles as they won their 5th title this year.

The team has managed to bag three trophies (2018, 2021 and 2023) since their return from a 2-year suspension.

On Monday, the CSK won the toss and opted to field first in the grand final of the IPL 2023.

The Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 214, the highest total in the history of IPL finals, thanks to Sai Sudharsan’s power packed 96 run innings.

However, the game was halted in the second innings due to rain and it was further reduced to 15 overs following the DLS method.

CSK had to chase down the revised total of 171 and the team got a powerful opening stand between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube added vital contributions in the middle before Jadeja came to bat. Jadeja played a magnificent last over and sealed the deal with a six and a four on the last two balls.