    CSK perform Special Puja for IPL 2023 Trophy at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Chennai

    CSK perform Special Puja for IPL 2023 Trophy at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Chennai

    CSK perform Special Puja for IPL 2023 Trophy at Tirumala Tirupati temple in Chennai
    After their victory in 2021, former BCCI president and the Managing Director of India Cements N Srinivasan along with the owners of CSK attended the special prayer at the temple.

    After registering a sensational win against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final on Monday night, the Chennai Super Kings took the trophy home and performed a special Puja at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Chennai. The 2023 Tata IPL trophy was brought straight from the Chennai international airport to the TTD temple at T Nagar where it was placed at the lotus feet of Lord Venkateswara and a special puja was performed.

    CSK fans gathered at the temple complex to get a glimpse of the trophy.
    The chairman of the local advisory committee of the TTD's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry branch, AJ Sekhar Reddy, former chairman Sri Krishna and other members welcomed the CSK representatives into the main temple complex.
