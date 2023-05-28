"CSK have been a victim of being so good at home," remarks coach Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2023 final

The Kiwi tactician explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that his team is much better prepared for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final this year than they have been in the past. CSK will be playing in their 10th summit clash in the history of the IPL this time around. However, they record in IPL finals is 5-4 in the favour of the opposition.

They have been defeated five times in the title-winning game with the latest of them being against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019. However, Fleming has asserted that his men are better equipped to deal with the conditions and the final game in general this time around.

The Kiwi tactician explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.

“We geared ourselves up so well for Chennai that we did struggle with conditions at times in away games, so the finals were always a little bit of a challenge, and our record is about 50 per cent of winning the final. It is maybe due to the style of the game we created — a victim of being so good at home that we had to make adjustments when we went to a neutral venue,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the final.

He added, “So we are well off the mark in trying to get the conditions right but the team is rounded enough to put performances together. Come the final, we are not worried as to what conditions we get, there are two pitches to choose from now but we are not too worried. We are a lot better placed than what we had been in the past.”

CSK will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.