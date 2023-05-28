English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports News"CSK have been a victim of being so good at home," remarks coach Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2023 final

    "CSK have been a victim of being so good at home," remarks coach Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2023 final

    "CSK have been a victim of being so good at home," remarks coach Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2023 final
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Tarkesh Jha  May 28, 2023 2:20:05 PM IST (Published)

    The Kiwi tactician explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that his team is much better prepared for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final this year than they have been in the past. CSK will be playing in their 10th summit clash in the history of the IPL this time around. However, they record in IPL finals is 5-4 in the favour of the opposition.

    They have been defeated five times in the title-winning game with the latest of them being against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019. However, Fleming has asserted that his men are better equipped to deal with the conditions and the final game in general this time around.
    Also Read:
    Watch: A heartfelt message for MS Dhoni from Chepauk stadium before IPL 2023 final
    The Kiwi tactician explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X