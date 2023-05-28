"CSK have been a victim of being so good at home," remarks coach Stephen Fleming ahead of IPL 2023 final

The Kiwi tactician explained that CSK have historically constructed a team best suited to optimise their home conditions. Hence, they tend to struggle a bit in neutral venues but that’s a give and take scenario that the side has collectively embraced. Regardless, he mentioned that they are unworried about the way the deck pans out in the final and are well-placed to make the most of the given conditions.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that his team is much better prepared for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final this year than they have been in the past. CSK will be playing in their 10th summit clash in the history of the IPL this time around. However, they record in IPL finals is 5-4 in the favour of the opposition.

They have been defeated five times in the title-winning game with the latest of them being against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019. However, Fleming has asserted that his men are better equipped to deal with the conditions and the final game in general this time around.

