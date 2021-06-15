Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Cristiano Ronaldo’s ditches Coca-Cola bottles, causes flutter

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s ditches Coca-Cola bottles, causes flutter

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Trust Christiano Ronaldo to thrill the world even without a football at his disposal. He stunned all by dribbling past two Coca-Cola bottles at a press conference in a bold statement against carbonated drinks. He may have raised a few hackles in the process, Coca-Cola being one of the sponsors of Euro 2020.

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s ditches Coca-Cola bottles, causes flutter
    Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo set off a flurry of  excitement even before his team could take the pitch for their Euro 2020 opener versus Hungary. The setting was an otherwise unremarkable pre-match press conference. However, two Coca-Cola bottles were placed in front of Ronaldo. The Juventus mega star, clearly not impressed with them, summarily shoved them aside, brandished a bottle of water, and announced "agua" (Portuguese for water) with a deadpan face. It was a clear message to everyone to drink water instead of carbonated drinks.
    Fernanado Santos, manager for Portugal football team, who was also present at the conference, did not remove the soft drink bottles placed in front of him.

    With Coca-Cola one of the sponsors for the Euro 2020, it may not be taken lightly by the organisers. Even UEFA might react to Ronaldo’s action. The video of the press conference has already gone viral on social media. Portugal are the defending champions in the Euros and will take on Hungary in their first game of the tournament on June 15.
    In the press conference, Ronaldo also cleared the air over the ongoing rumours of his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United. He said these rumours do not give him sleepless nights anymore. "I am 36 years old and whatever comes next, will be for the best," he was quoted saying.
    Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. According to Forbes, he boasts a commercial portfolio worth $45 million annually, and has endorsed major brands like Altice, DAZN, Herbalife, MTG, Nike and Unilever in 2020.
    (Edited by: By Shoma)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Euro 2020 day 4 highlights: Spain held to goalless draw; Skriniar sinks Lewandowski's Poland

    Next Article

    BCCI announces 15-member squad for WTC

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Divis Labs4,313.05 -75.00
    Coal India157.15 -2.20
    Bajaj Finserv11,798.70 -127.45
    Hindalco390.85 -3.95
    Dr Reddys Labs5,410.85 -50.50
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Bajaj Finserv11,799.05 -132.75
    Dr Reddys Labs5,414.90 -44.65
    Titan Company1,723.50 -11.80
    Sun Pharma673.20 -4.05
    Bajaj Finance6,160.70 -33.50
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Divis Labs4,313.05 -75.00 -1.71
    Coal India157.15 -2.20 -1.38
    Bajaj Finserv11,798.70 -127.45 -1.07
    Hindalco390.85 -3.95 -1.00
    Dr Reddys Labs5,410.85 -50.50 -0.92
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Bajaj Finserv11,799.05 -132.75 -1.11
    Dr Reddys Labs5,414.90 -44.65 -0.82
    Titan Company1,723.50 -11.80 -0.68
    Sun Pharma673.20 -4.05 -0.60
    Bajaj Finance6,160.70 -33.50 -0.54

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.31250.04250.06
    Euro-Rupee88.94300.27100.31
    Pound-Rupee103.33400.08400.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66580.00020.02
    View More