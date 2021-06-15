Cristiano Ronaldo’s ditches Coca-Cola bottles, causes flutter

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo set off a flurry of excitement even before his team could take the pitch for their Euro 2020 opener versus Hungary. The setting was an otherwise unremarkable pre-match press conference. However, two Coca-Cola bottles were placed in front of Ronaldo. The Juventus mega star, clearly not impressed with them, summarily shoved them aside, brandished a bottle of water, and announced "agua" (Portuguese for water) with a deadpan face. It was a clear message to everyone to drink water instead of carbonated drinks.

Fernanado Santos, manager for Portugal football team, who was also present at the conference, did not remove the soft drink bottles placed in front of him.

With Coca-Cola one of the sponsors for the Euro 2020, it may not be taken lightly by the organisers. Even UEFA might react to Ronaldo’s action. The video of the press conference has already gone viral on social media. Portugal are the defending champions in the Euros and will take on Hungary in their first game of the tournament on June 15.

In the press conference, Ronaldo also cleared the air over the ongoing rumours of his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United. He said these rumours do not give him sleepless nights anymore. "I am 36 years old and whatever comes next, will be for the best," he was quoted saying.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. According to Forbes, he boasts a commercial portfolio worth $45 million annually, and has endorsed major brands like Altice, DAZN, Herbalife, MTG, Nike and Unilever in 2020.