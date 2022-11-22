Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

The move comes following Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan which aired ahead of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Ronaldo criticised the club of disrespect towards him while also accusing the Glazer family of not being interested in the football side of things at the club.

Manchester United have issued a club statement on Tuesday, November 22 confirming that 37-year-old star Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

Last week, United issued a statement saying the club had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo's comments.

The statement issued by Manchester United read, "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo also issued a statement to the press following the news saying, "Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.

I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best”.