Cristiano Ronaldo signs 200-million euro contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to make headlines even when he’s not scoring goals. On Monday, December 5, CR7 did it again — by signing a surprise two-and-a-half year agreement for 200 million euros each season with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after Manchester United recently terminated his contract. Popular Spanish media outlet Marca broke the story ahead of the Portugal captain's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Wednesday, December 7, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Earlier, Ronaldo had told journalist Piers Morgan in an explosive interview that he felt deceived by the Premier League club and that certain top club members had been attempting to get him to leave Old Trafford. That seemed to hasten the 37-year-old's ouster from Manchester United.

In the same interview, the star footballer also criticised manager Erik ten Hag, who had earlier in the year suspended him for refusing to enter as a substitute during a 2-0 victory against Tottenham.

After spending 12 years in Madrid and Turin, Ronaldo sensationally returned to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window in 2021. After his comeback, he ended the season with 24 goals across all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League, placing him third in the league behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min.

Although he displayed his usual brilliance, United finished in sixth place and did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo was benched upon Ten Hag's arrival, with the Dutch coach preferring Marcus Rashford as the lone striker. Ronaldo only managed to score one goal in his 10 Premier League matches in 2022–23 pre the World Cup. He had two goals and two assists to his name in the Europa League.