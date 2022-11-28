Cristiano Ronaldo receives $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr is believed to have offered the player $75 million (£62 million) a year. The three-year contract would allow Ronaldo to play into his early 40s

Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered a mega deal from Saudi outfit Al-Nassr to continue his playing career with them. Al-Nassr is believed to have offered the player $75 million (£62 million) a year, CBS Sports reported quoting sources close to the club.

The three-year contract would allow Ronaldo to play into his early 40s. Al-Nassr and other clubs in the Middle East have been interested in Ronaldo, who is currently playing in his fifth World Cup, for a long time.

Last week, English Premier League football club Manchester United terminated its contract with Portugal forward with immediate effect following Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo criticised the club and its manager Erik ten Hag.

Following his exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo became a free agent for the first time in his career. This will undoubtedly attract a number of potential employers throughout the remainder of the World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old recently created history by becoming the first male player to score in five World Cups after he scored a goal for Portugal in the opening game in Qatar against Ghana.

The contract is believed to have been initiated over the summer when Ronaldo submitted his initial request to leave Old Trafford. Talks are in an advanced stage and are mostly awaiting Ronaldo's final decision to venture outside Europe to play. If the veteran accepts the offer, it will not take long to finalise the deal, the sources said.

Ronaldo earlier expressed confidence that he still has three or four years left in him to play at the very top level and hoped to be part of a team capable of winning trophies.

Apart from being one of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, Al Nassr is one of Asia's most successful clubs. It has won nine league titles and was in the final of the AFC Champions League in 1995.