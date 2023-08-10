CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsCristiano Ronaldo nets winner and leads Al Nassr to their first final of the Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner and leads Al Nassr to their first final of the Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner and leads Al Nassr to their first final of the Arab Club Champions Cup
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 10, 2023 12:31:49 AM IST (Published)

Al-Nassr started off with several top players in the XI, including Ronaldo, new recruit Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and left-back Alex Telles.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a 75th minute spot-kick to take Al-Nassr to their inaugural final of the Arab Club Champions Cup after defeating Al-Shorta in the semi-final at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Al-Nassr started off with several top players in the XI, including Ronaldo, new recruit Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and left-back Alex Telles. However, the team was unable to break the deadlock despite several attempts courtesy of some impressive goalkeeping by the opposition custodian Ahmed Basil Fadhil Al Fadhli.
In one such attempt, Mane dribbled the ball on the right flank and demonstrated some quick footed trickery to send a curling cross to Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar tried to nod the ball back home but it was saved to keep the scores level.
Also Read:
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unique world football record after latest goal for Al Nassr
Yet, Al-Nassr received an opportunity in the final quarter from 12 yards. Ronaldo stepped up to take the kick and held his nerves as he calmly deposited the ball into the back of the net on the right side. He celebrated in his trademark fashion with his Portuguese counterpart and former Manchester United teammate Telles imitating taking a photograph of the same.
Al-Nassr will face either Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab in the summit clash of the competition. Al-Hilal is leading 2-0 in the other semi-final at half-time at the time of filing this report.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cristiano RonaldoFootball

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23

India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23

Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills

Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills

Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?

Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?

Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world

World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world

Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X