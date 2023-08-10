Cristiano Ronaldo nets winner and leads Al Nassr to their first final of the Arab Club Champions Cup

Al-Nassr started off with several top players in the XI, including Ronaldo, new recruit Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and left-back Alex Telles.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a 75th minute spot-kick to take Al-Nassr to their inaugural final of the Arab Club Champions Cup after defeating Al-Shorta in the semi-final at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Al-Nassr started off with several top players in the XI, including Ronaldo, new recruit Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and left-back Alex Telles. However, the team was unable to break the deadlock despite several attempts courtesy of some impressive goalkeeping by the opposition custodian Ahmed Basil Fadhil Al Fadhli.

Final - here we go!!💪🏼Good work team!Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward! 🙌🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/iuxE88DRSr — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 9, 2023 Ronaldo was named MOTM 🐐Congratulations! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tyK5ebNqNw — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 9, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after leading Al Nassr to the final. 🥺pic.twitter.com/SB4QWgWYqf — Mikael Madridista (@MikaelMadridsta) August 9, 2023

Telles pretending to be the camera man during Ronaldo’s celebration. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/2s4Yqttj1t — TC (@totalcristiano) August 9, 2023

In one such attempt, Mane dribbled the ball on the right flank and demonstrated some quick footed trickery to send a curling cross to Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar tried to nod the ball back home but it was saved to keep the scores level.

Yet, Al-Nassr received an opportunity in the final quarter from 12 yards. Ronaldo stepped up to take the kick and held his nerves as he calmly deposited the ball into the back of the net on the right side. He celebrated in his trademark fashion with his Portuguese counterpart and former Manchester United teammate Telles imitating taking a photograph of the same.

Al-Nassr will face either Al-Hilal or Al-Shabab in the summit clash of the competition. Al-Hilal is leading 2-0 in the other semi-final at half-time at the time of filing this report.