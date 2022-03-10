Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is contemplating a move away from Old Trafford this summer following a disappointing season on the personal and team front according to a report in The Sun.

The 37-year-old, Portuguese star had joined Manchester United ahead of the start of this season following a three-year spell with Italian giants Juventus. But the move seemed to have backfired for both United and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has made just 31 appearances for United this season netting 15 goals and assisting in three. The Red Devils have also failed to integrate Ronaldo seamlessly in the brand of football they wish to play.

Manchester United are currently placed fifth on the Premier League points table with 47 points from 28 games. But the team is facing stiff competition from Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs to finish within top-four in the league and secure a Champions League spot for the next season. In the current season of the Champions League, Manchester United locked in a stiff competition with Atletico Madrid in their round of 16 tie.

Failure to finish within the top four in the Premier League or to move past Atletico Madrid will be considered a big disappointment by stakeholders of Manchester United.

With the team and the player in the midst of a turmoil, news of Ronaldo missing out from United's squad to Etihad to take-on cross-town rivals Manchester City, last Sunday, left football followers shocked. United were beaten 1-4 by the reigning champions.

According to the report in The Sun, with his season spiraling downwards, Ronaldo has held chats with his agent Jorge Mendes to look for a move away from Old Trafford.

Next possible destination for Ronaldo

If Ronaldo does manage to make a push for a transfer in the summer, then Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be the front runner to sign the player. This is according to a report by footballtransfers.com.

PSG themselves will be looking for a fresh set of players after another exit from the Champions League. The team suffered a shock exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the second leg, following a second-half hat-trick of striker Karim Benzema.

The biggest prize in European Football has remained elusive for PSG, despite bringing in the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi over the past few season.

But Ronald's move to PSG would be a dream come true for millions of football fans who have had dreams and fantasies of seeing Ronald and Messi lining up for the same team in club football.