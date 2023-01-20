'Nice to see some old friends': Cristiano Ronaldo captions photo with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt post on social media following his two-goal outing against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly exhibition match in Riyadh. He posted four photos, including a picture with Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a special post on social media after the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG exhibition match on January 19. Football superstars including Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos were in action during the Paris Saint-Germain vs Riyadh All-Star 11 match.

The match finished 5-4 in favour of the French giants, but Ronaldo managed to get on the scoresheet twice. This was his first on-field appearance since moving to the Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

"So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!", he wrote in the caption of the post.

During the match, there were many wholesome moments that caught fans' attention, and some of the videos have gone viral on the internet.

One of the most popular videos getting huge traffic on social media is of Cristiano’s interaction with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe ahead of the start of the game.

The PSG trio was preparing to take the field when Cristiano came to greet them and hugged all three of them.

In the match, Messi scored the game's first goal within three minutes, assisted by Neymar. Then Cristiano levelled the score in the 34th minute from the penalty spot with a high-paced shot. Then in the 43rd minute, the Ligue 1 club went ahead again.

Cristiano once again came to Riyadh's All-Star 11’s rescue and scored a goal in the sixth minute of additional time in the first half of the match. However, Cristiano’s heroics didn’t prove to be enough as he couldn’t help his team win the match, and Riyadh lost 4-5.

Ahead of the match, Ronaldo, Messi, Mbape, Neymar and the other players were greeted by Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Cristiano is set to make his debut for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League on Sunday, January 22, when his team will face Al Ettifaq at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.