'Nice to see some old friends': Cristiano Ronaldo captions photo with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt post on social media following his two-goal outing against Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly exhibition match in Riyadh. He posted four photos, including a picture with Lionel Messi.
So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023
What an incredible sequence! 🤩Thank you Riyadh! ❤️💙#PSGRiyadhSeasonTeam #PSGQatarTour2023 pic.twitter.com/O4uKHfQbjk— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 19, 2023
T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening ..Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons ..Incredible !!!#football #Ronaldo #Messi #AlNassr #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/fXlaw9meeV— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2023