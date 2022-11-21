Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Qatar preparing for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 with the Portuguese national team.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first sportsperson to gain 500 million followers on Instagram. The Portuguese legend now has over 6 percent of the world's population following him. Ronaldo's stardom surpasses other sports celebrities like Lionel Messi (with 376 million followers), Virat Kohli (with 224 million followers), Neymar (182 million followers) and LeBron James (with 137 million followers).

Apart from this massive following on Instagram, Ronaldo also has over 105 million followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and another 154 million on Facebook.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner is the second most followed account on Instagram after the platform's own handle which has around 568 million followers. Behind him are Argentinian football star Lionel Messi, model and TV personality Kylie Jenner, and singer Selena Gomez.

Several of Ronaldo’s posts on the platform, including the announcement of twins with Georgina Rodriguez and the United Number 7's post with Messi playing chess for Louis Vuitton, are some of the most liked pictures on the platform. With his massive following, the football maestro earns over $40 million a year from his sponsored posts on social media. Ronaldo rakes in roughly around $2 million per sponsored post.

Ronaldo who plays for Manchester United in the English Premier League has been in the headlines over the last few weeks after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The striker took potshots at the club hierarchy and things aggravated to such a level that Manchester United is now pondering over legal action for breach of contract.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner is currently in Qatar preparing for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 with the Portuguese national team. He will look to guide Portugal to its first World Cup title after inspiring them to win the Euros in 2016.