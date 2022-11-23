Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United leaves fans shocked and happy

English Premier League club Manchester United and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo announced on November 22 that they have terminated the contract by mutual consent with immediate effect

In a late night development on November 22, English Premier League club Manchester United and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo terminated their contract by mutual consent with immediate effect following the latter's explosive interview with Piers Morgan last week.

The Portuguese player The Portuguese player courted controversy after he made a number of explosive claims against the club, its legend Wayne Rooney and its current manager Erik ten Hag in the interview.

Old Trafford promptly announced it was considering taking action against Ronaldo. In its official statement, the club confirmed the termination of the contract and thanked the football star for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for Manchester United. Ronaldo took to twitter and said:

United fans were divided on the Club's decision. While some welcomed the decision, some exprssed surprise behind the reason on the contract termination. Here's a look at what fans said:

One user wrote on Reddit: "Can’t expect much else after he went scorching earth and burned every bridge he had back."

Another said: "Good...ripped off the bandaid” but also thanked the star player for “all the (good) memories."

Some others expressed surprise at the pace at which the decision was taken. "Wow! That was way quicker than I expected,” wrote one user.

One user Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 tweeted that no player was “bigger than the club at Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.”

Ronaldo’s fans point out that he contributed immensely to the club.

"As Picasso said, you've to destroy it to rebuild it, and if they start with me, for me, it’s not a problem. Cristiano Ronaldo sacrificed himself for the betterment of the club. He’s leaving as a legend,” wrote one user AB @AbsoluteBruno.

Another user called Z (@zeeshanxz) said Ronaldo was the first player from the club to expose The Glazers even while he was on their payroll.