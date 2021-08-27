Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United after 12 years

The football world has seen another super fast mega transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo is officially now a Manchester United player and he is returning to the English Premier League after 12 years.

Manchester United has announced that it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the mega football star.

The club where a young Ronaldo started under Sir Alex Fergusen, put out a simple message, "Welcome home Cristiano" to end all speculations which had gathered momentum throughout the day after Machester City reportedly pulled out of trying to sign the striker.

Initial reports had said Ronaldo, who has told Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri he wants to leave the Turin club, was likely to move to City, but Sky Sports said the Premier League champions had decided against doing a deal.

Sky Italia said Juventus had received a 25 million euro ($29.49 million) bid from United for Ronaldo, with a two-year contract, worth 480,000 pounds ($660,048.00) a week, offered to the Portugal forward.

(With input from Reuters)