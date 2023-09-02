Cricket's Olympic return in sight as IOC President Thomas Bach gives thumbs up

The return of cricket in the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles after more than a century is far from being knocked out of the park. However, the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach seems to be clear on which way his vote will go, if the decision makes it to the committee's agenda at its 145th session in Mumbai on October 15th.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Bach was quick to agree when asked if the inclusion of cricket made sense. Bach then went on to describe how he was bowled over by the sport and even played it when he came across a few women playing the sport in Fiji while visiting the country for the general assembly of the Oceania National Olympic Committees last year.

"No, it could make sense. You know, I cannot hide that, I'm really a fan of cricket, I was even playing once you were playing cricket. I was doing one in Fiji. We were we were walking across a sports field. There were women playing cricket in Fiji. And then my spokesperson who is an ardent fan of cricket, came and said, Now you have to play. So we went to this women's cricket team. And they allowed me to play with them for some moments," he said.

The Olympic foil team gold medalist went on to say that the IOC's executive board can make a decision only if the Organising Committee of LA proposes the inclusion of the sport on September 8th, and he is sure about his response to that request.

"So now it's in the hands of the Organising Committee of LA to make a proposal. From today (Sep 1st) on, it should be exactly a week. So let's see when the proposal is coming, I think you can imagine from my answers (so far) what my answer to such a request would be," Bach said in the interview.

However, Cricket will have to compete with America's favorite pass times Flag Football and Softball as well as six other sports to make it to the cut. Given the popularity of both American Football and baseball in the host country of the 2028 games, it's safe to say that this choice is going to be difficult despite Cricket's international popularity.

The IOC President was also clear on the only format that that makes the most sense for the Olympics - T20s. 'Now, of course, the T-20 format was necessary with the traditional format, we could not have accommodated cricket in the Olympic program. But with a T-20 format, this would be very possible.

Cricket has only been played in the Olympics once before in 1900, with only France and England competing. This time around, however, the ICC has proposed a six-team competition for both men and women.

September 8 may be the defining date for cricket to make it to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, but Bach’s answers mean that Cricket can make it to the world’s foremost sports competition if any future hosts propose it.