Cricketer Shreyas Iyer turns up to cheer for Team India in SAFF Championship semi-final

Iyer was last seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in March. He underwent surgery for his lower back injury in London in May. Post that, as per the official release of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Iyer was under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was in attendance in the stands as the Blue Tigers defeated Lebanon by 4-2 in the penalty shootout of the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“We had a special guest during the dramatic #LBNIND clash! @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 was in attendance to back @IndianFootball team in their crucial #SAFFChampionship2023 semi-final!” the tweet from the official handle of the Indian Super League (ISL) read.

Tweet by ISL

Whilst celebrities often attend ISL games, it is rare to see notable personalities attending the Indian national team matches.

India hammer Lebanon in the semi-final

The semi-final clash between India and Lebanon rounded off goalless in regulation time and that led to five players from each side taking shots from the spot for a place in the summit clash. The Blue Tigers were statistically more dominant of the two teams during the 120 minutes of open play. They dominated 61 percent of the possession and took six shots on target. However, a defensively disciplined and resilient Lebanese backline ensured that the Indian forwards could not find a way past their goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil.

It all boiled down to holding the nerves together in the shootout and every Indian player converted their kick from the spot into a goal. Sunil Chhetri led the way with a clean strike of the very first shot whereas the trio of Anwar Ali, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Udanta Singh followed up with equally impressive kicks to help India inch closer to fetching a place in the grand finale.

However, towering goalkeeper and Bengaluru’s very own Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the star of the night for the Indian team. Sandhu, who hails from Punjab and represents Bengaluru FC, was benched in the previous game against Kuwait for his counterpart Amrinder Singh. Sandhu brushed aside any apprehensions over his form by coming in clutch at the right time as he saved shots by the opening and the fourth shots by Hassan Maatouk and Khalil Bader respectively to carry the Indian team to the final.