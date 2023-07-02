CNBC TV18
Cricketer Shreyas Iyer turns up to cheer for Team India in SAFF Championship semi-final

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 2, 2023 2:53:36 PM IST (Updated)

Iyer was last seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in March. He underwent surgery for his lower back injury in London in May. Post that, as per the official release of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Iyer was under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was in attendance in the stands as the Blue Tigers defeated Lebanon by 4-2 in the penalty shootout of the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“We had a special guest during the dramatic #LBNIND clash!  @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 was in attendance to back @IndianFootball team in their crucial #SAFFChampionship2023 semi-final!” the tweet from the official handle of the Indian Super League (ISL) read.


Tweet by ISL

