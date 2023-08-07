CNBC TV18
Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan gets married in Kashmir

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 2:48:50 PM IST (Updated)

The 25-year-old Mumbai star batter Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 25-year-old Mumbai star batter Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sarfaraz shared the wedding picture on his Instagram account and announced his marital status.

According to Indian Express reports, Sarfaraz said to local media that he was destined to get married in Kashmir. “If the Almighty has destined, he will play for India one day", he added.
Many fellow cricketers came to congratulate the newlywed. "Wow many congratulations" commented Suryakumar Yadav on his Instagram post. Chris Gayle, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Umran Malik also wished the couple on social media.
Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Khan, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich IPL, can be seen in a black Sherwani at his in-laws' place.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 2:47 PM IST
