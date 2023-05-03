English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsCricketer Mohammed Shami's wife move SC seeking his arrest: What we know so far about the case

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife move SC seeking his arrest: What we know so far about the case

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife move SC seeking his arrest: What we know so far about the case
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 5:41:11 PM IST (Published)

Initially, in 2018, Hasin Jahan lodged a police complaint in Jadavpur accusing Mohammed Shami of domestic abuse and adultery. The cricketer has denied all allegations, but Jahan has continued to pursue the case against him.

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court seeking the arrest of her husband. She moved the apex court against the Calcutta High Court order which had dismissed her plea to lift the stay order on Shami’s arrest issued by a local court.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


In its March 28 order, the Calcutta HC rejected her prayer for quashing the order of the local court that imposed a stay on the cricketer’s arrest.
Hasin Jahan submitted before the SC that the criminal case against Shami has been wrongly stayed for the past four years without any legitimate reasons. Jahan has also alleged that Shami had been involved in extramarital relationships and with sex workers while he was on tours with the Indian national cricket team.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X