Cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife move SC seeking his arrest: What we know so far about the case

Initially, in 2018, Hasin Jahan lodged a police complaint in Jadavpur accusing Mohammed Shami of domestic abuse and adultery. The cricketer has denied all allegations, but Jahan has continued to pursue the case against him.

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court seeking the arrest of her husband. She moved the apex court against the Calcutta High Court order which had dismissed her plea to lift the stay order on Shami’s arrest issued by a local court.

In its March 28 order, the Calcutta HC rejected her prayer for quashing the order of the local court that imposed a stay on the cricketer’s arrest.

Hasin Jahan submitted before the SC that the criminal case against Shami has been wrongly stayed for the past four years without any legitimate reasons. Jahan has also alleged that Shami had been involved in extramarital relationships and with sex workers while he was on tours with the Indian national cricket team.