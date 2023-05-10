Pakistan will be touring India for the quadrennial competition and that they will lock horns with India on October 15, which is a Sunday.

Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup later this year, Cricbuzz reports , despite the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) current standoff with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the hosting of the upcoming Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear earlier that India will not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that the competition would be shifted to a neutral venue. To that, the PCB responded by threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup.

“I have kept my options open because when all teams are coming to Pakistan and have no issues with security. Then why is India worried about the security. In the same way we can also have security concerns over sending our team to India for the World Cup and I will be bringing this to the table at the coming meetings,” PCB chair Najam Sethi said in March.

However, now it emerges that Pakistan will be touring India for the quadrennial competition and that they will lock horns with India on October 15, which is a Sunday. Sethi reportedly has had reservations over the match occurring at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Thus, he made visits to the International Cricket Council (ICC) office in Dubai over the last few days. The PCB is looking at having some changes made in its allotted venues to save face after agreeing to tour India for the World Cup despite its earlier insistence against the same. Yet, they have given the nod to playing the finals in Ahmedabad provided that the team qualifies for the same.

The BCCI has given venues in the southern zone, namely: Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to Pakistan for most of its matches according to the tentative schedule. The final confirmed schedule of the ODI World Cup is likely to declared following the conclusion of the current Indian Premier League (IPL) season.