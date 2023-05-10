By Tarkesh Jha

Pakistan will be touring India for the quadrennial competition and that they will lock horns with India on October 15, which is a Sunday.

Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the ODI World Cup later this year, Cricbuzz reports , despite the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) current standoff with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the hosting of the upcoming Asia Cup.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear earlier that India will not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and that the competition would be shifted to a neutral venue. To that, the PCB responded by threatening to boycott the ODI World Cup. Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: Report