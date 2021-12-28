Cricket: Lungi Ngidi takes six as South Africa rip through India on third morning

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as the home side ripped through India’s batting line-up on the third morning of the first test to have the visitors 327 all out in their first innings at Centurion Park on Tuesday.

India had resumed on 272 for three after the entire second day was washed out by rain, but with the sun shining, the wicket livened up and Ngidi (6-71) and Kagiso Rabada (3-72) took full advantage.

India opener KL Rahul could only add a single run to his score before he was the first man out for 123, and after that, it became a procession as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 55 runs in 15.3 overs.

Ngidi’s career-best figures in tests are 6-39 on debut against India at Centurion Park in 2018.