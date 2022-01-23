Cricket: India win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa in third ODI

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series

Speaking at the toss, Rahul said that India has made four changes in their playing XI for this match.

"Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets. We value each game, we want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated themselves. The energy has been great. One more opportunity for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans," said the India skipper.

"There are a few things we need to fix. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna, and one more guy comes in," he added.

On the other hand, Temba Bavuma led South Africa made just one change in their playing XI as Dwaine Pretorius came in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

"Just one change for us. Dwaine (Pretorius) comes in for Shamsi. We don't want to drop our intensity, we want to keep pushing our standard higher and higher. We always want to play our best team. It (different venue) will present a different challenge, we have to be clinical upfront. Anything above 300 is competitive," said Bavuma at the toss.

Playing XI:

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala.

India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.