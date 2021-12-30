India vs South Africa first test: India five wickets away from victory as Bumrah ends Elgar's resistance

India will look to wipe out the South African middle order and tail as early as possible to register a victory in the first test match against the home team. The Indian side took command of the game in the last hours of the fourth day's play thanks to twin strikes by pacer Jasprit Bumrah and put the hosts in a precarious position of 94 for 4 at stumps while chasing a target of 305.

Earlier in the fourth day, the hosts had dampened Indian hopes of total domination when their pacers knocked out India for 174 in the second innings. The brilliant performance by the Ngidi-Rabada-Jansen trio meant that India could not set an unassailable target for the hosts despite taking a 130 run lead in the first innings.

However, the Indian pace trio of Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah answered fire with fire and got India back to the commanding position. Shami, who took a fifer in the first innings struck early dismissing opener Aiden Markram. A Siraj outswinger ended Petersen's stay and the Proteas slumped to 34 for two. However, captain Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen rebuilt the innings and by the late part of the day, it seemed that the host will survive the day without additional losses. However, Bumrah rose to the occasion with twin strikes. He first-ended Dussen's resistance with a beautiful inswinger followed by a leg-stump yorker against Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.

With around 90 overs remaining in the day, only a miracle can save the hosts from a certain defeat.