Sports
Five Australian cricketers in top bracket for IPL auction
Updated : December 13, 2019 04:39 PM IST
IPL 2020 auction: No Indian players have opted for the highest base price with experienced South African paceman Dale Steyn and Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews rounding out the list.
IPL 2020 auction: Robin Uthappa was the only Indian player among the 10 that have opted for the next bracket of Rs 15 million.
Auction for the 2020 IPL will see a total of 332 cricketers going under the hammer.
