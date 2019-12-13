Sports

Five Australian cricketers in top bracket for IPL auction

Updated : December 13, 2019 04:39 PM IST

IPL 2020 auction: No Indian players have opted for the highest base price with experienced South African paceman Dale Steyn and Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews rounding out the list.

IPL 2020 auction: Robin Uthappa was the only Indian player among the 10 that have opted for the next bracket of Rs 15 million.